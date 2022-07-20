North Dakota is charging a Williston man with a class C felony, unlawful possession of firearm-felon or violent misdemeanor, and a class B misdemeanor-discharge of firearm within city limits after police say he fired shots in the Racer’s gas station parking lot.
According to court documents, the Williston Police Department received a report on July 12 at approximately 1:26 a.m. that a Racer’s gas station male employee fired a round from a gun. After receiving a physical description of the employee, law enforcement responded.
According to the court affidavit, Officer Robert Harrah made contact with two males upon arriving at the scene, one of whom matched the description of the shooter. He was identified as Jack Warren Schneider.
Officers questioned the person who reported and called in the incident at the scene, court documents state. That individual told police Schneider had been smoking marijuana outside the gas station and was challenged by another employee about shooting a round from his weapon. After being confronted by his coworker, police were told Schneider then pulled the gun out of his waistband, “racked a round” into the chamber, walked to the north side of the building, and shot one round into the air.
When police first asked, Schneider denied having any possession or knowledge of a firearm on site. During continued contact with law enforcement, however, Schneider told police he did have possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol for protection, according to court documents. He also told police that while he was smoking marijuana on site, he had the gun in a holster. It began to slide down, so he removed the firearm and unintentionally discharged a round into the pavement before hiding it in a plastic container behind the store.
Officers then went to the back area of the gas station where they located a stack of plastic containers, court documents state. Officer Garrett Norsten found a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun bearing serial number NKD4477 inside one of the containers.
Acknowledging that he is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm, Schneider said he obtained possession of the gun “from a friend.”
According to the court affidavit, Schneider is a felon prohibited from the possession of firearms due to a felony conviction of Possession of Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 Drugs- 5th degree from April 5, 2022 in Minnesota.
Schneider will appear in court on August 10 for a preliminary hearing and/or arraignment and a jury trial is scheduled for November 14. Schneider was released from the Williams County Correctional Facility on July 18 after a bond amount of $3,500 was paid.