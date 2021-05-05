After having to postpone in 2020 due to COVID-19, Williston’s Band Day celebration is coming back this Saturday, May 8, carrying on the more than 90 year tradition.
The pandemic caused last year’s event to be postponed and revamped into the fall’s Art in the Park event. Missing was the parade and sounds of marching bands filling the air, but 2021’s Band Day is a return to form, with 15 bands from around the region and nearly 100 parade entries. Harmon Park will be filled vendors selling food, crafts, clothing and more. Between those 15 bands, exactly 1,000 kids will be participating in the parade.
One major change for this year, the will start at noon, while events in Harmon Park will kick off at 10 a.m. Another notable addition for 2021 is that the Band Day parade will be broadcast via Facebook Live, with commentary from Lyla Semenko and Jonathon Wharton.
“The cool thing about the Facebook broadcast is that each float entry has given us some fun facts about their business or their entity or their group, so the commentators will be sharing these tidbits with the audience as the entries go by,” explained CVB Events and Service Coordinator Ashley Oyloe. “It’s just an added bonus to give it a more personal feel.”
Band Day is known for bringing top-notch guest bands for the weekend, and this year’s special guest band is the state’s own 188th Army Band of the North Dakota Army National Guard. The 40-member band is based out of Fargo and provides music for civil and military events all over the state. The musicians will have performances throughout the day at Harmon Park.
Visit www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay or www.facebook.com/VisitWilliston to watch the parade and for up-to-date information. The CVB noted that any announcements related to weather delays will be made via the Band Day and CVB Facebook pages on Saturday morning.
A major part of the Band Day tradition is the Basin Kruzers car show, and 2021 will see the group celebrating their 45th anniversary as part of the community. The show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raymond Family Community Center. Club President Heather Korner said there will be close to 70 participants from around the region showing off their classic rides.
Every year, the Kruzers donate proceeds from their car show to an organization within the community. The show will feature a raffle and auction, along with a large variety of door prizes and giveaways. The Williston Clay Target League will be serving up refreshments, with funds benefitting the club.
“Giving back to the community is one of my favorite things to do,” Korner said. “Just to be able to keep our local organizations going, helping out our veterans in the community, families that need help; it’s just the best feeling to be able to give back. This group has always been geared towards the community and helping out everyone who is a part of it.”
Follow the Basin Kruzers online www.facebook.com/basinkruzers or www.basinkruzers.com for more information, and to see what the club will be up to for the rest of the year.