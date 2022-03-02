Economic Development and mental health were the topics of discussion at March’s 1 Million Cups in Williston.
Hosted by Meg-A-Latte at their New Hope location, the morning featured speakers Katie Shannon LCSW, Clinical Director at ConnectUs Therapy and Shawn Wenko, Executive Director at Williston Economic Development. One Million Cups is a national program designed to educate, engage, and connect entrepreneurs. Held every month, the 1 Million Cups event allows entrepreneurs to highlight their business or present business ideas to the local community and learn how those around them can support their business in it’s growth.
ConnectUs Therapy is an outpatient behavioral health clinic in Williston, providing support and mental health services for patients throughout the region. Shannon explained that thanks to a Williams County Behavioral Health Grant, she was able to expand her previous practice into ConnectUs Therapy, creating more resources for those in the area. ConnectUs provides behavioral services including individual therapy, group therapy and medication management.
Shannon said that with the grant provided, ConnectUs has been able to provide services to students in Williston Public School District 7, offering emotional regulation and support groups at Bakken Elementary, Missouri Ridge and Williston Middle School.
ConnectUs also offers mental health services free of charge to area First Responders.
“We want to retain our employees and our First Responders, we need them to be well so that they can continue to help us, and we need them in our community,” Shannon explained. “We want to decrease burnout, and we want to enhance and increase support.”
Learn more about what ConnectUs has to offer at www.facebook.com/ConnectUsTherapy
Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko shared his office’s strategic plan for the next five years, and what the Economic Development and Small Business Development Center offices do for entrepreneurs and organizations in the area. Wenko shared his excitement in how the STAR Fund and its programs have helped bring many dreams to life for several area business owners.
“It’s exciting, because our mission with Economic Development is to facilitate, lead and promote a vibrant business climate through sound economic policy,” Wenko said. “I look around and see we are accomplishing our mission.”
Wenko shared Economic Development’s Strategic Plan, which covers the next five years and outlines six new initiatives highlighting key areas for development in Williston. Those initiatives are: Business Attraction, Retention and Expansion; Quality of Life Development; Workforce Skills Training; Value-Added Corridor Development; Emerging Technology and Marketing and Branding. Wenko said the goal of each initiative is to improve Williston’s business climate and promote the city as welcoming and open for business.
Learn more about WED’s strategic plan and programs at willistondevelopment.com.