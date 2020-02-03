The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking a concession vendor for the first floor kitchen during the 35th Annual Sport & Recreation Show, scheduled for the Raymond Family Community Center March 20-22. A Request For Proposal is available at www.visitwilliston.com for interested vendors to complete and return to the CVB.
The show is produced by the Williston CVB each year as a fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Williston Police Department, community events and event equipment for Williston.
Over 3,100 adults attended the show in 2019, not including vendors and staff. The successful vendor will be able to appropriately staff the concession kitchen for the duration of the Sport & Recreation Show, will provide a proposed menu and will abide by all applicable North Dakota Department of Health regulations among other requirements. The RFP also includes a list of available equipment in the kitchen.
If you are interested in being part of the 35th Annual Sport & Recreation Show as the main floor concession vendor, please find the RFP at www.visitwilliston.com/calendar/WillistonSportRecreationShow or on the Williston Sport & Recreation Show Facebook page. Inquiries may also be directed to the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041.