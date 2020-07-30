Williston city officials are in negotiations to try and settle a contract dispute with JMAC Resources Inc.
The Williston City Commission held a special meeting Thursday, July 30, to discuss the negotiations. Commissioners met in an executive session lasting about 18 minutes before voting unanimously to approve what was termed Motion 1 from the executive session.
The specifics of that motion were not explained before the public vote.
After the meeting, Williston Mayor Howard Klug stated was related to settlement terms for the contract dispute.
"We are in negotiations with JMAC on a contract dispute and we're just authorizing dollars of what the city is willing to go to to settle the case," Klug told the Williston Herald.
Klug said the exact settlement amount would not be disclosed until the case was finalized by the attorneys.