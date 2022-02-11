In a 3-2 vote, the Williston City Commission approved a special assessment district for the proposed Hawkeye Village development.
At the Commission meeting held on September 14, 2021, the proposal was brought before City Commission seeking approval of the creation of a Special Assessment District for a Hawkeye Village development of 50 residential home lots. The Commission tasked city staff to return within 90 days with a Development Agreement and financial plan with an appropriate contingency for approval. A committee was created to develop the proposed amendment to the agreement and a financial plan to present to the City Commission. The committee was made up of Kent Jarcik (Planning and Zoning), Dave Juma (Engineering), Hercules Cummings (Finance), Mark Schneider (Development Services), Taylor Olson and Jordon Evert (City Attorneys), David Tuan (City Administrator) and Chris Brostuen (City Commission).
Schneider presented the amendments to the Commission on Feb 8. Schneider said the committee worked with the developers to come up with the following terms, which he said would encourage residential development and manage the city’s risk.
The terms include:
•All property taxes of the developer and any of its affiliates and subsidies are paid and shall remain current
•The developer has provided the city with a Certificate of Good Standing from the North Dakota Secretary of State
•The developer has executed a release of information permitting the city to obtain financial reports and developer’s financial rating from an nationally recognized credit rating company
•The developer shall provide an affidavit stating all outstanding ongoing or active lawsuits, liens, bankruptcies, proceedings and judgements
•The developer shall prepay interest for each year of the first three years of the special assessment district when it is due
•The developer shall provide the city with a standby letter of credit with an automatic extension clause from an FDIC insured bank for no less than $500,000
•The developer shall also provide the city with the first priority lien for the following property- Lots 4, 5, 6 of Block 13 of Hawkeye Subdivision
“Those lots, along with the $500,000 letter of credit represent 35 percent of the construction cost of the estimated public improvement cost,” Schneider said. “We felt that the 35 percent would be the financial guarantee that we’re looking for. As a group, this is what was presented to meet the developer’s needs.”
The plan is for 50 lots to be developed in Hawkeye Village, with the existing 11 lots to be included. Schneider noted that current homes prices for Hawkeye were in the $550,000 to $650,000 range, but added that smaller lots could create opportunities for less expensive homes. The area would feature a park that would include trailhead parking for future trails systems, privately managed and open to the public. Phase one of the project is complete, with 11 lots already built. The special assessment approval would pave the way for
Phase Two to begin.
“With all of the new industry, innovation coming to Williston and Williams County, the Williston Square, Sanford Medical; with oil prices rising, other businesses emerging that do not rely on oil, we need housing.” Schneider added. “The city had 32 new home permits last year, which is nothing compared to what we really need. Here’s a chance to get another developer and builder from outside of Williston to contribute to the housing permits.”
While some commissioners lauded the proposal, stating that the committee worked diligently with the developers to create an amendment that would help bring in the housing needed to attract other development, Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk felt differently, and opposed the special assessment district.
“We’re putting $5 million into a project for property that is not to the typical working blue-collar person in our community,” he said. “I can’t get my head wrapped around that.”
Cymbaluk pointed out that the payment on a 30 year note with 10 to 20 percent down, with the assessment, taxes and insurance, could be $2,900 to $3,200.
“That’s a huge pill for the typical homebuyer.” Cymbaluk said. “Most people can’t afford that, that’s not even realistic. I have a real tough time with the dollar amounts. Do I think we need to do something in this community, absolutely. I am in favor of some form of an assessment district at some level. But not at this level, because we are exposing ourselves way beyond our means for what we are going to get out of it, in my opinion.”
The special assessment district was approved in a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Brostuen, Bekkedahl and Piesik vote for, and Klug and Cymbaluk voting against.