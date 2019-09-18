The city of Williston is looking for volunteers to help keep the city and the community clean.
Clean Williston is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28. from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can meet at the Aafedt Stadium parking lot to pick up supplies and be teamed up with groups if they don't have one already. Garbage bags, gloves, vests and garbage pickup will be provided, and volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and a free lunch courtesy of Marquis Metal Works and Pacific Steel & Recycling at 11:30 a.m. in Davidson Park.
Any individuals who are unavailable on Sept. 28 but still wish to help out can come to Public Works and pick up supplies to help keep Williston Clean any day during the week prior to Sept. 28.
Volunteers can claim their clean-up zone by visiting:
In the event of inclement weather, the clean-up will be rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5.