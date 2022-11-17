Prizm Company is bringing back their annual Nutcracker in a Nutshell production for the fourth year in a row this weekend. Co-owner Haley Bennett created the show after realizing that while the Nutcracker is an iconic holiday tradition for many, the story can be confusing for non-ballet enthusiasts. So, on her phone one night, she typed up a family-friendly script to accompany the tunes and beautiful choreography many have come to love and the rest is history.
Every year, Bennett and co-owner Keisha Nelson change the dances, staging, costumes and music up to keep it interesting for families and veteran dancers. This year, some big changes are coming to the stage including the competitive cheer program doing the battle scene, which Bennett is very excited about.
Seniors Taii Nelson and Londyn Bennett will be in the leading roles of Clara and the Nutcracker and narrating the entire production will be Karen Maisey.
Another change this year is in the professional dancer line-up. Every year, Prizm brings in two dancers from a professional ballet studio from somewhere in the country to play the principle parts of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Jaiden Morley from LA West in Salt Lake City will be entracing crowds with her performance as the Sugar Plum Fairy and with her on stage will be Jhaelin McQuay from the Cincinnati Ballet as the Cavalier. The pair will perform both variations of the Pas de Deux and the Coda.
Another big change is the role of Mother Ginger. This year the studio's youngest competitive cheer team will be dancing in this iconic and fan-favorite scene. Every year, every single Prizm dancer has a part in the Nutcracker performance and this year, the studio's newest class, Cheerabilities, will be included as well.
Bennett's favorite part of the entire process is the first show when her students hit the stage.
"My favorite part about Nutcracker is seeing all the kids after they've worked so hard get to come together and see the final product," Bennett said. "Seeing them be in awe of themselves... seeing them realize that the hard work did pay off, you can just see it on their faces."
On-stage the goal is to make the production look effortless, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
"It's every last minute thing you can imagine, making sure every costume is right, making sure your sound and your lights and your staging is right, making sure everybody knows where drop off and pickup is for your kids, coordinating the professionals' schedule and music and having regular class... just making sure every kink is worked out," Bennett explained.
Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon and 5 p.m. The doors will open one hour before the show where tickets can be purchased, concessions and merchandise can be bought and audience members can listen to holiday tunes in preparation to watch the Nutcracker unfold on-stage.