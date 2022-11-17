Prizm Company is bringing back their annual Nutcracker in a Nutshell production for the fourth year in a row this weekend. Co-owner Haley Bennett created the show after realizing that while the Nutcracker is an iconic holiday tradition for many, the story can be confusing for non-ballet enthusiasts. So, on her phone one night, she typed up a family-friendly script to accompany the tunes and beautiful choreography many have come to love and the rest is history. 

Every year, Bennett and co-owner Keisha Nelson change the dances, staging, costumes and music up to keep it interesting for families and veteran dancers. This year, some big changes are coming to the stage including the competitive cheer program doing the battle scene, which Bennett is very excited about. 



