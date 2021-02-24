Some parking tickets in Williston are about to get less expensive after the Williston City Commission voted to lower fines for certain parking violations.
City Attorney Taylor Olson presented the item to the commissioners during the Feb. 23 meeting. Olson stated that the fine was previously raised in 2014 due to complaints regarding equipment, campers and vehicles crowding Williston streets.
Olson added that after meeting with the Williston Police Department, they felt lowering the fine to the previous amount was now appropriate.
The commission unanimously approved the first reading of the new ordinance, which would lower the price of a parking ticket to $20 from the current fee of $50. If the fine isn't paid within 30 days, it increases to $50.
The ordinance approving the new fee will have to be approved a second time before taking effect.