The City of Williston has released updates regarding ongoing summer construction projects throughout the City of Williston.
18th Street Water Main Project
Currently, the intersection of 18th Street and University remains closed for water main replacement work conducted by Wagner Construction. Saturday morning’s storms delayed pipe replacement, but the work is anticipated to be complete and the intersection reopened by the morning of Wednesday, July 29.
Knife River will complete ADA compliant ramp work and begin patching the water main trenches later this week.
16th Avenue West
The intersection of 16th Avenue West and 26th Street is closed. At this time, BEK Consulting has completed the water and sewer extension from 26th Street into the Sloulin Field Redevelopment Area and extension of the 16th Avenue box culvert storm sewer is scheduled to begin this week.
Final grading of 16th Avenue is also scheduled to begin this week. The intersection is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, August 15 barring any extreme weather delays.
42nd Street
BEK has commenced work on the 42nd Street sewer at 16th Avenue working west toward 32nd Avenue West.
4th Avenue West
Aggregate base work and the curb and gutter work has been completed along 4th Avenue West. Asphalt work is scheduled to begin this coming week.
East Broadway and 7th Avenue East
Knife River has completed the aggregate base work and mainline curb and gutter. Mainline concrete paving is scheduled to begin this coming week.
34th Street
Spearfish has completed the 34th Street water and sewer lines up to Frontage Road and is now working on the 34th Street storm sewer.
To view ongoing construction areas through the City of Williston, check out the 2020 Construction Map at https://bit.ly/Construction2020.
For future updates, please follow the City of Williston on Facebook and Instagram. For more information visit www.cityofwilliston.com, call 701-577-8100, or stop by 22 East Broadway.