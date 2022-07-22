Purchase Access

After being held 111 days as evidence in a vicious animal case by the City of Williston, Luna was released from custody back to her owner, Jessica Burling. 

On July 7, 2022 an order was signed by Williams County District Court Judge Josh B. Rustad, for the "release of Canine Luna From Custody." On July 12, Burling took to social media posting photos of Luna being released to her sister-in-law, Brittany Oliver, in the Mondak Animal Rescue lobby. 



