After being held 111 days as evidence in a vicious animal case by the City of Williston, Luna was released from custody back to her owner, Jessica Burling.
On July 7, 2022 an order was signed by Williams County District Court Judge Josh B. Rustad, for the "release of Canine Luna From Custody." On July 12, Burling took to social media posting photos of Luna being released to her sister-in-law, Brittany Oliver, in the Mondak Animal Rescue lobby.
Burling told the Williston Herald that the city required she pay $1,170 in kennel fees, equating to $10 per day that Luna was in custody. The fines were paid by an anonymous donor, who Burling said she later found out was Kat Bonea.
After Burling posted on a community Facebook group that the city was requiring the fees be paid, commenters expressed that this was unfair. The Williston Herald reached out to Williston city attorney, Taylor Olson, for comment.
"The City Attorney’s office has reviewed the Williston Police Department’s standard operating procedures regarding impound fees and the requirement for payment of the fees prior to release and finds the policy was properly applied to the factual circumstances of this case," Olson said. "In every case in which an animal was impounded, fees are required to be paid prior to release. Similarly, it is the policy of the City of Williston and the Williston Police Department to require the named Defendant to pay any impound fees, regardless of type of case, so as not to pass along those costs to the taxpayer. In many cases, regardless of type, evidence is held for trial until that trial occurs."
Burling said that she does not know if Luna was held at the Mondak Animal Rescue for the entire time but that she felt comfortable with the care Luna received while in city custody.
"I would feel much better if the money went to the Mondak Animal Rescue because they are doing great things," Burling said about the fines.
Burling stands by the statement that Luna is not an aggressive dog and states that by watching the footage from the Williston Police Department on the day Luna was confiscated, that fact is evident. Burling said that sometimes Luna can be perceived as being aggressive with other large dogs because she just wants to run up to them and be nose-to-nose, which some dogs do not appreciate.
Burling said she is unsure of what is next regarding the criminal case against her.
"I don't even know what they're going to do. Before they offered to drop the charges if I sent Luna away to a rehabilitation center... but it wasn't documented; it was through phone calls," Burling said.
Burling does not believe that her criminal case was handled properly and attributes it to Olson being overworked and spread too thin.
"I don't think she [Olson] takes the time to go through cases accurately, and I don't feel like she cares about how that affects people and their whole cases," Burling said.
The City of Williston's response delivered by Olson stated: "Supervisory review of this incident has shown that the community service officers and patrol officers who responded acted in accordance with department policies and procedures."
Madison Ambrosini, one of the community service officers involved in the confiscation of Luna, has resigned from the Williston Police Department, Olson confirmed.
"Recently one of our community service officers did resign from the department in order to relocate to a new community. However, the reason was unrelated to this incident," Olson said.
Burling, meanwhile, has relocated to the Fargo area ,where she will reside with Luna. She said that there is no breed specific legislation where she is now living.
"I'd like to thank everybody for their support," Burling said. "I'm thankful for everybody for being passionate; it really helped having the community back me. I just hope that people remember these laws are still in effect and they do something about it."