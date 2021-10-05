The City of Williston announced they are hosting a Williston Square Update Meeting for the public on Wednesday, Oc 27.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC) at 822 18th Street East.
The meeting will include updates on construction progress, retail, and the Sanford Health project. Light, pre-packaged refreshments will be available and face masks are strongly recommended for in-person attendance.
The meeting will also be broadcast live on 660 KEYZ News Radio and live-streamed on the City of Williston Facebook page, Williston Herald Facebook page and shared to the Williston Economic Development Facebook page.
The public and media are encouraged to attend or tune in.
“We’re excited to give an update on the various projects developing at Williston Square and give the public an opportunity to explore the opportunities and potential of this new area of town.” Williston City Administrator David Tuan told the Herald. “Our hope is that public interest will fuel more discussions about services, commerce, housing, infrastructure and other vital community topics. This meeting is open to everyone and we look forward to seeing many people there!”
Beginning October 5, individuals will have the opportunity to submit questions for consideration in advance online through end-of-day on Wednesday, October 20. To submit a questions, please visit: https://bit.ly/WillistonSquareQs.
Only one form can be completed per person. All questions will be reviewed, and applicable questions will be selected. Questions will be either answered through the course of the update or following updates as part of a Q&A.