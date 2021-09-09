Williston will be holding it’s fall Clean Williston event Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Geld twice a year in the spring and fall, Clean Williston is a tradition going back over 20 years. Hundreds of community members have gathered annually to volunteer to help clean up around the city.
“The spring Clean Williston event was a success and we had a great turnout,” commented Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “This event is an easy way to be involved in your community and residents of all ages are encouraged to participate.”
Individuals and groups interested in participating in this year’s fall Clean Williston event can register online for one of 36 zones. Register online at http://bit.ly/CleanWilliston.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. in Davidson Park, located at 11th Street West and 9th Avenue West, on the day of the event. Individuals who do not register for a zone in advance are still welcome and will be assigned a zone.
Volunteers will receive a free Clean Williston t-shirt (limited quantities and sizing available) and a light breakfast. Williston Public Works will provide safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags.
Full garbage bags can be left on the side of the road in each zone for pickup or individuals can bring their bags to Davidson Park for disposal. Participants are also asked to return their safety vests, gloves, and any unused garbage bags either to Davidson Park, or to leave these items with their full garbage bags.
In addition to collected trash, the following will also be accepted at Davidson Park:
•Wood – Two containers (trees and construction material) will be available. This service is free.
•Metal – One container provided by Pacific Steel and Recycling will be available. This service is free. Items that cannot be loaded by hand will be redirected to either recycling facility.
•Tires – Individuals are limited to four tires per person. Chamley Pipe and Salvage will shred for free.
The City of Williston Recycle Center trailer will also be onsite and will accept the following free of charge:
•Cardboard – Please break down boxes.
•Tin and aluminum cans – Loose cans are preferred vs bagged.
•White paper – Loose is preferred versus bagged. This paper will not be shredded.
In the event of inclement weather, Clean Williston will be held on Saturday, October 2, and this change will be announced on City of Williston social media and www.cityofwilliston.com.
The North Dakota Recycling Secure Shred truck will be available from 8 a.m. to noon for public shredding. The first two boxes are free with additional boxes costing $10 per banker’s box.
Individuals are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing where applicable.