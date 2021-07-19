Williston announced that beginning Thursday, July 22, a portion of 26th Street West will close for stormwater management work.
Valley gutters will be installed on both sides of the road as well as a grate near the intersection of 26th Street West and 12th Avenue West. Streets will be closed from approximately 11th Avenue West up to 13th Avenue West, with 26th Street West being closed in two phases.
The first phase begins July 22 and is scheduled for a week and a half. This will close 26th Street West from the centerline to the north side gutter. The road will be reduced to two lanes, open to east and west traffic, and will lower the speed limit.
The second phase is also scheduled for a week and a half. This will close 26th Street West from the centerline to the south side gutter and will also close the intersection of 26th Street West and 12th Avenue West.
The intersection will be closed to through traffic and local traffic will have access from the south only. Again this will reduce 26th Street West to two lanes, open to east and west traffic, and will lower the speed limit.
Weather permitting, work on 26th Street West will finish in mid-August.
“The purpose of this project is to relieve the surcharge of stormwater in this area when the pipes are full,” explained City Engineer David Juma. “The valley gutters on both sides and the grate will help transfer water that collects above ground to the new pond being built behind the Glenn Villa Mobile Home Park.”
Juma said the city is looking at a plan for Williston's stormwater issues, and added that work on the nearby Williston Square is part of what will help mitigate those concerns in the future.
"We have identified and put a tremendous amount of time and effort and resources into developing a drainage plan for the entire area of Williston, with the idea of how we are going to capture all this water and hold it without flooding the neighbors down the street." Juma said. "People are going to see a lot of dirt being moved on the Square for the next four to five years, and quite a bit of that is to accommodate the stormwater. We're also looking at making some stormwater modifications in other areas of town that were identified as part of the last two storms that we've gotten."
BEK Consulting is the contractor and Alliance Consulting is the engineer for this project. Individuals are asked to follow the posted detour signs and plan accordingly.
For future updates, please visit the City of Williston website at www.cityofwilliston.com and follow the City of Williston on Facebook (@cityofwilliston) and Instagram (@cityofwilliston).