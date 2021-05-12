Williston is taking a step into the future by allowing residents to pay their bills online with a variety of methods, including cryptocurrency.
The city is only the third government entity in the United States to accept cryptocurrency, and the first in North Dakota. City Finance Director Hercules Cummings said the innovation is an exciting step for the city's revamped finance department.
"The City of Williston, we're just monitoring and responding to a growing trend," Cummings told the Williston Herald. "We just want to lead the charge in the state and also nationwide. For the City of Williston, I think it's sensible to position ourselves at the forefront of this emerging financial technology."
Cummings added that the city would begin allowing virtual payments via Google Pay, Apple Pay and text beginning in June, and payments via Venmo and PayPal by the end of the year.
"This array of options is going to allow the city to capture all types of payments from all types of unique customers in a borderless fashion," Cummings said. "That means they can pay anywhere. We're not just accepting the fiat coins and checks, we're accepting all types of payments from anywhere around the world."
Cummings said there are a number of advantages to utilizing one of these online payment methods, including security, convenience and cost savings. With Google Pay, Apple Pay and Paypal, debit and credit cards are linked into the system, but the system creates a virtual account number for every transaction, a tokenization, meaning your financial information is not revealed to the recipient.
Additionally, Cummings said this enables contactless payments. as there is no physical exchange between people using fiat money, reducing exposure and transmission of viruses and diseases.
There is a cost savings to paying via cryptocurrency as well, with Bitpay charging a one percent fee to pay online, versus a three percent fee for Google Pay, Apple Pay and Paypal. Making the payments is simple, all residents must do is go to the city website, click on Pay Your Water Bill, request to pay invoice with cryptocurrency and enter your essential information such as account number, name, email and phone number.
Cummings said the city is starting with utility bill payments first, and will conduct quality assessments to evaluate the volumes and needs before implementing those payment options into other areas such as landfill, permits, and licenses.
He noted that this is important move for the city, as it delivers the statement that Williston embraces technological changes, transformation, and innovation.
"We are pioneers in the state," Cummings said. "This is just one of many, many things that's going to be rolling out of the finance department. We've got a lot of exciting things to unveil later on to be the first of many. Our goal is to be industry leaders, not industry laggers."
Visit www.cityofwilliston.com/ to learn more.