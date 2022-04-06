Spring has sprung, and with the warm weather comes construction season, with several projects in the works around the area.
The Williston Herald sat down with City of Williston Engineer David Juma to talk about the City’s ongoing and upcoming projects. Along with road improvements, the next year will see a lot of movement starting to happen in Williston Square. With anchor businesses Slim Chickens and Genesis preparing their openings, infrastructure into and around the Square will be a major priority in 2022 and going forward. Before things begin in the Square, here are some of the ongoing and upcoming projects the City is working on.
Ongoing Projects:
West Reservoir Project
Juma said the project is nearly completed, but that the reservoir has been in operation since November of 2021. The remainder of the work is anticipated to begin in the next few weeks. Juma noted that the project was named The North Dakota Ready Mix & Concrete Products Association Project of the Year. The West Reservoir project will help service the Williston Square without affecting water pressures in other parts of Williston.
Airport Drainage Ditch
Juma said the project began last year, after the flooding caused on June 10 and 11 of 2021. Located between University and 26th street, the area received significant damage during the rain event. Juma said the City has gone through the permitting process and that construction will begin soon, pending some final word from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
4th Street Cultural Corridor
Work along 4th street will begin again in June, continuing the curb and sidewalk replacements that began in 2021.
June will also see the beginning of the City’s seal coat project, which will be done south of 11th and east of University. Additionally, the project will encompass Front Street from 2nd street up to the 4 Mile as a joint project with Williams County, as well as County Road 7.
T.A.P. Grant Projects
Juma said the City has T.A.P. (Transportation Alternative Projects) funds, which will be used to install a sidewalk along 20th Ave and Creekside Drive off of 16th street. Juma said the project was originally meant to be an 80/20 split with state, but that the state dropped the split and will now fund 100 percent until grant dollars run out. Additionally, the funds will be used to connect the sidewalk on the corner of 13th avenue and 42nd street.
“It will be nice to have that connectivity,” Juma said. “Right now, you basically have to either walk through the ditch or cut across and walk over. It’s really not conducive to safety.”
Upcoming Projects:
Second Street Mill and Overlay
The project will encompass 2nd Ave to the new apron where 2nd street connects with Highway 2. The project is headed up by the Department of Transportation, with only 10 percent of the cost shared by the City. The project is estimated to begin in late June or early July. Juma said the project will affect traffic flow, but that the road is wide enough that by taking one lane out at a time, drivers should not be affected too heavily; however he did suggest finding alternate routes while construction is ongoing, as traffic will be slower.
Ninth Avenue Roundabout Project
Juma said the project is scheduled to begin June 1 pending material availability. The project will create a roundabout at the intersection of 9th Ave and 26th Street, creating an entrance into Williston Square. The project will require the removal of several trailer homes in the Glen Villa park, which Juma said should begin in the near future. The roundabout should be open by August, with the project itself to be completed by October.
Annual Sidewalk Improvement District
The voluntary district allows residents to have their residential sidewalks replaced, with the cost assessed to property over 20 years. Juma said it lets residents get their sidewalks repaired or replaced without having to upfront the cost. The program is first come, first serve and any work that is not finished in 2022 will be completed in 2023. To participate, residents should contact Wayne Wiedrich at 701-770-0690 or 701-577-6368.
In Sunday’s edition, Juma will discuss some of the projects that will be taking place within Williston Square.