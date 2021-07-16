On July 9, the Williston Herald shared an update on proposed construction for the Highway 2 and 26th Street Intersection Improvement Project. City Engineer David Juma said this is one of four plans the City is considering, and shared the City's other options for the project.
Juma said the project will solve some of the City's level of service issues related to traffic flow, as well as improve traffic along Highway 2 and 26th Street entering Williston, as well as to Williston Square.
“This project is key to providing access to the medical, commercial and civic areas of the Williston Square,” Juma told the Herald. “Second Avenue will be the major access point to these properties. (Economic Development) has been working hard to attract businesses such as retail and restaurants for the community, and the Square has had its share of interest. In order to make that happen, we will need to build the infrastructure to provide swift and easy access. The Highway 2, 26th Street and Second Avenue intersection project is one major piece required to achieve this.”
Plans for the project have been in the works for several years, with many parties working together to finalize one of the the proposed designs sometime in early 2022. Juma said the four design plans have varying levels of construction, cost and effects on existing properties, and that the City is working as one of many entities to ensure that design chosen has the least amount of cost, with the most amount of benefit.
"The first option that we have is the 'Do Nothing' option," Juma explained. "That, obviously, is not the option that works for us. In every project we look at, the first option is always do nothing. But that's not feasible in this case."
Juma went on to say that the second option is to make improvements to existing infrastructure, but noted that the option does not match with infrastructure currently being built in Williston Square, and offers limited connectivity to the highway and downtown from the redevelopment area, compared to other alternatives.
Option three is the modified split-intersection design, realigning Highway 2. Juma said the alignment shift near the old lumber yard would require 26th Street to be terminated west of the existing curve, and the frontage road to be removed up to 34th Street. A cul-de-sac style bulb would be constructed where 26th Street terminates, and the current west frontage road would partially become ditch and partially southbound Highway 2.
Option four, rather than splitting the highway and terminating 26th Street, would be to build an overpass over Highway 2 and tie 26th Street together. The design would still create a split-intersection, but would allow 26th street to connect under the overpass.
With the final designed to be chosen in 2022, Juma said he hoped construction would be able to begin in 2023, with a two to four year construction period. The next phase is for each department to forward their design recommendations to the Director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation for final review and selection. From there, bids for engineers can go out and the selection process begins for who will do the work.
Upcoming even sooner, Juma added that there would drainage improvement projects along 26th Street beginning on July 22.
"The purpose of that is that the new pond that we're building near Glen Villa is going to take all the water off of 26th Street so it stops ponding up on the street," he said.
The City of Williston will have more information on that project in the near future.