Your question: What is happening with the former Farmer's Union lumber yard?
Answer: City Engineer David Juma spoke with the Williston Herald and shared some updates about the ongoing project. Juma explained that Highway 2 will be realigned, creating an intersection with access through that property.
"The alignment shift on the corner near the old lumber yard will require 26th Street to be terminated west of the existing curve and the frontage road to be removed up to 34th Street," Juma explained. "A cul-de-sac style bulb will be constructed where 26th Street terminates, and the current west frontage road will partially become ditch and partially southbound Highway 2."
Juma added that there will also be some more stormwater detention work in that corner of the Williston Square that is scheduled to be installed concurrent with the intersection project.
Juma said he is hopeful that the city can get through the design and right of way procurement process in 2022 and begin construction in 2023. Construction is anticipated to take two full seasons, with the final cleanup and punch list work taking place in 2025. Juma noted that the schedule is dependent on a number of things that are not in the control of the city, and may change.
As construction continues at Williston Square, Juma said the project is important for the infrastructure at the location.
"This project is key to providing access to the medical, commercial and civic areas of the Williston Square," He said. "Second Avenue will be the major access point to these properties. (Economic Development) has been working hard to attract businesses such as retail and restaurants for the community, and the Square has had its share of interest. In order to make that happen, we will need to build the infrastructure to provide swift and easy access. The Highway 2, 26th Street and Second Avenue intersection project is one major piece required to achieve this."
While work is in progress, Juma asks that when the public finds an area is blocked off, to be respectful of the barricades and warning signs. These barricades and signs are installed for the safety of the public and workers.
Juma added that there will be a lot of activity in the years to come at Williston Square, and updates will be provided on city of Williston social media outlets and through local news sources.