2021 was an exciting year for the City of Williston, featuring an explosion of growth in infrastructure, retail, services and more.
Williston City Administrator David Tuan shared his thoughts on the growth of 2021, and why Williston truly is “Stronger Than Ever” going into 2022.
“Stronger than ever is a really good description of how it feels going into 2022,” Tuan said. “2020 and 2021 were very challenging years for everybody, and to navigate the sluggish economy, the difficulty in hiring staff, the restrictions that were in place that made it difficult even to put people to work; it made us a lot more resilient and prepared for things now in 2022 that I wouldn’t have even thought we were in the position for a year ago.”
Tuan said he’s looking to the future off 2022 with a sense of optimism because of that resiliency the City of Williston has come to develop due to the hardship of the last couple years. Tuan said that there were many successes that came out of 2021, stating that is was not just the physical growth within the City that defined those successes, but the partnerships that were created.
“I think the most meaningful part of it, the most impactful success was the forging and strengthening of relationships is what made us resilient,” He explained. “Looking at how we relied on each other, not just in Williston but as a state. The bond between the cities and the cities and state government really strengthened a lot and that was a huge success.”
One major success of 2021 for the City was the breaking of ground at Williston Square. The Square is a massive project for the City, which will feature retail, healthcare, restaurants, entertainment and more once completed. Necessary infrastructure such as roads and utilities are currently being built into the Square, with two businesses, Slim Chickens and Genesis already going vertical. The two businesses broke ground in fall of 2021, with Sanford Health expected to begin work on their new clinic sometime in the next year.
“Infrastructure is going to be a big piece of what people see this year in terms of community improvements,” Tuan stated. “There’s really a positive outlook for the City going forward to continue its growth. These improvements are always needed to support the community.”
In terms of the economy, The City of Williston saw tremendous growth over the last year. The Williston Economic Development office launched its “21 in 2021” campaign in January of last year, with the goal to assist 21 small business projects, including seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life ventures. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko and his team hit the ground running for the campaign, hitting their goal of 21 in just eight months.
“Shawn’s department has seen such tremendous success it’s almost hard to believe.” Tuan commented. “The power of the entrepreneurial community in Williston continues to amaze me. (Wenko) didn’t struggle at all to find 21 in ‘21, it seemed like it was almost immediate.”
With help from the STAR Fund, Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center funded projects to help existing businesses expand, new businesses open their doors and improve quality of life in the region with new childcare facilities, community events and more.
“For us to continue to support business, continue to support commerce and local businesses especially, we’re in a good position to do that.” Tuan said. “Shawn’s got a lot of really great things to look forward to over this next year, and we have some pretty exciting projects coming.”
Williston’s travel sector saw a fair amount of growth as well, with Williston Basin International Airport rebounding back from record-setting low numbers of travelers in 2020. While still not quite back up to pre-COVID numbers, Airport Director Anthony Dudas said things at XWA continue to trend upwards.
“The biggest thing we saw was the resumption of service from Delta Airlines,” Dudas said. “They resumed their service in June of 2021, and that was a huge win for us and the City of Williston to reconnect back to Minneapolis and that hub.”
Not only did Delta resume service, Dudas noted, but United Airlines also brought their service back to pre-COVID levels by returning to three daily flights from Williston to Denver. Most significantly, however, may be the introduction of Sun Country Airline to the XWA mix, which began offering seasonal non-stop flights to Las Vegas in September 2021.
Dudas commented that XWA served more than 92,000 passengers in 2021, an increase of 47.8 percent from 2020, but still 47.4 percent down from 2019. He noted that this was due to the ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic and significant pilot shortage issues across the aviation industry. Even so, XWA saw an increase of 24 percent in rental car revenue, 67 percent in restaurant revenue, 20 percent in aircraft fuel sales and a 215 percent increase in international passengers.
Whether it’s infrastructure, retail, restaurants, travel or healthcare, Williston’s leaders say the best is yet to come, and the sky is truly the limit for where they City can go.
“There’s lots coming,” Tuan said. “It’s a pretty exciting time to be in Williston.”