The City of Williston is making paying utility bills a little easier with the launch of their Utility Payment App.

The app, which is available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play, allows users to pay their water, court, landfill and other fees from their phone. The Williston Utility Pay App launched for testing last month, and is now active and ready to be used by the area’s residents. City Finance Director Hercules Cummings said the app is one more way the City is stepping into the technological future while providing a service to its citizens.



