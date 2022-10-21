The City of Williston is making paying utility bills a little easier with the launch of their Utility Payment App.
The app, which is available for download from the Apple Store and Google Play, allows users to pay their water, court, landfill and other fees from their phone. The Williston Utility Pay App launched for testing last month, and is now active and ready to be used by the area’s residents. City Finance Director Hercules Cummings said the app is one more way the City is stepping into the technological future while providing a service to its citizens.
“We’re seeing more and more people make payments using some sort of app on their smart devices, and we wanted to follow that trend,” Cummings explained.
The previous process to make an online payment was somewhat cumbersome, as the desktop site did not translate well onto mobile platforms. With the new app however, customers are able to make their payments with ease.
“It’s efficient, it’s convenient and it’s done directly from your smartphone,” he said. “You carry it with you all the time, so they’re not having to go to a desktop or pick up the phone, they can do it from wherever they want. As government, we don’t want to be ten steps behind. We want to stay up to speed with how people are used to making their payments already.”
Citizens now have a variety of options on how to take care of their utility payments, Cummings said, either with the new app, via text and with cryptocurrency. Cummings said at the moment he feels the City is “fully optimized” with what they can do in terms of payments, that is until a new technology emerges to simplify the process yet again.
“We’re excited to offer this and we hope that the customers are satisfied and find all the ways to make a payment convenient.” Cummings said. “We’re always open to any feedback and other suggestions on ways that we can improve and keep delivering quality services that our residents deserve.”