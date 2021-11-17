The City of Williston announced they have partnered with Coin Cloud to host a Digital Currency Machine at Williston Basin International Airport.
This marks the first government-hosted cryptocurrency kiosk and the first Coin Cloud installation in an airport.
The Digital Currency Machine, DCM, is located before the security checkpoint on the first level near the rental car offices and the baggage carousel.
“This is an ambitious step in introducing and engaging the public towards cryptocurrency while proactively playing a role in building the digital ecosystem,” explained Finance Director Hercules Cummings. “We partnered with BitPay to accept digital currency for city utility bills and now with a municipal-hosted DCM, we are creating a successful road map for the public to embrace cryptocurrency. Although we are a smaller rural community, we are making an impact. Taking this small step may pave the way for other government and commercial entities to follow suit.”
Ticketed passengers and non-travelers will be able to instantly buy and sell over 40 virtual currencies including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Coin, Cardano, and Ethereum with cash. Individuals can also use the DCM to withdraw cash from their digital wallet.
Coin Cloud offers a non-custodial crypto wallet app for customers to manage their digital assets. Users can also establish a digital wallet directly with BitPay or via an online service, such as Coinbase or Binance.
“We’re excited to move into the travel sector with this historic installation in Williston,” said Chris McAlary, founder and CEO of Coin Cloud. “Our first-ever machine on the Las Vegas Strip was embraced by locals and tourists alike as a better way to buy and sell crypto. But for travelers specifically, the ability to use a digital wallet and cash out when you arrive at your destination is a big step into the future.”
The DCM is convenient for users who prefer not to use their bank or debit card, or who are unbanked without access to traditional financial services. Instead, users can purchase and sell cryptocurrency directly using a digital wallet.
“Traditionally, when you purchase crypto on an exchange, the transaction is directly tied to your bank via a checking account, debit card, or tied to your credit card,” stated Cummings. “Converting cash to crypto through the DCM means there are no recognizable charges, bank account, or credit card. The deposit and withdrawal process happens between the DCM and your digital wallet, simply using cash.”
The City of Williston added that they do not act as the fund custodian or manage any crypto transactions. Purchases and withdrawals are handled by the DCM operator, Coin Cloud.
The DCM is easy to use with multiple language offerings and step-by-step guided instructions to complete a transaction within minutes.
“A main objective behind this DCM is to bridge public curiosity to acceptance and portfolio adoption of a growing asset class,” explained Cummings. “We firmly believe simple but large moves like this will achieve that. We desire to continue making a transformational impact and position ourselves as a key player in this technology initiative.”
Visit www.coin.cloud for more information, or learn more about Coin Cloud and how the DCM works at www.coin.cloud/blog/what-is-a-dcm.