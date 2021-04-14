The Williston City Commission voted to amend a city ordinance, giving gaming license holders another reason to shout Bingo!
City Attorney Jordon Evert presented the request at the Tuesday, April 13 meeting of the commission. Evert requested two amendments to ordinance 1124, which governs games of chance, specifically in reference to games of bingo. The first change would allow for bingo to occur on a site without an on-sale liquor license. The second amendment allows for games of bingo to be conducted multiple times per week, regardless of the site.
“Currently, as the ordinance is written, they can only conduct (bingo) once per week,” Evert explained.
Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amy Krueger said the change, which still must be approved through a second reading by the commission, allows more flexibility for charitable gaming operators. The original ordinance was written many years ago, she said, so this change is simply updating it to today’s standards.
“This opens it up a bit more.” Krueger said. “This will allow those organizations to operate their bingo three times a week, versus a one time operation. It reduces the restrictions a little bit from what they currently are.”
The commission will vote on a second reading of the ordinance at an upcoming meeting.