The City of Williston announced that beginning Monday June 14, a portion of 26th Street West and Frontage Road West will be closed for sewer line work.
The road will be closed at Skyway Court through the curve near the old lumber yard on the corner of Williston Square to the southernmost Highway 2 approach off Frontage Road West. The road will be closed to through traffic and local traffic will have access from the west only.
Weather permitting, the road will reopen by end-of-day on Tuesday, June 15. BEK Consulting is the contractor and Alliance Consulting is the engineer for this project.
Individuals are asked to follow the posted detour signs and plan accordingly.
Visit or cityofwilliston.com or www.facebook.com/cityofwilliston for updates.