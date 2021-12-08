Representatives from the City of Williston and Ulteig Engineering met with residents who will be displaced by the forthcoming 9th avenue extension project.
Ulteig, who has been retained as a negotiator to act on behalf of all parties involved, hosted the informal meeting at Shepherd’s Table in Williston. The residents affected live in the nearby Glen Villa Mobile Home Park, where 9th avenue will extend into Williston Square. City of Williston Engineer David Juma and Ulteig Senior Engineer Rebecca Berner spoke with the residents about the proposed project.
“With the introduction of Williston Square and the involvement in that area, the City has taken a look at transportation needs,” Berner explained. “One of the things they’ve found is that there needs to be more through-way access to 26th street and through 26th and through Williston Square in order to move traffic along.”
The project will extend 9th avenue north and connect to Williston Square, creating a roundabout at the intersection of 9th avenue and 26th street. In order to create that throughway, 16 lots within Glenn Villa will need to be removed or relocated. Representatives with Ulteig were on hand discussing the negotiation, procurement and relocation process with the affected parties. Juma stated that negotiations were hoped to be swift, as the homes affected would need to be removed by spring of 2022 in order to begin construction in summer.
“We want to have this part of the project substantially complete by the end September to middle October, ready to put in to service.” Juma told the Williston Herald.
Of the 16 lots in question, Juma stated that several homes were sitting vacant, but it was unclear how many are empty or how many could be relocated.
“We’re trying to be as fair and as equal as possible,” Juma said of working with the affected residents. “It’s a bad deal anytime anyone has to get relocated, in this instance we’re lucky enough where we can move to other areas or be able to assist with movements.”
Juma added that residents would get assistance in purchasing a new home, relocating if possible, as well as rental assistance.