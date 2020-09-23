The City of Williston Finance Department submitted the 2021 budget for approval to the City Commission, presenting a budget nearly $20 million dollars less than the previous year.
The proposed budget came in at around $147 million, compared to 2020’s $165 million. City Administrator David Tuan and Finance Director Hercules Cummings spoke with the Williston Herald regarding some of the notable changes to this year’s appropriations. Tuan said a large change to this year’s budget was a reduction in various departments’ operating budgets.
“That was an important thing for us this year, because of reduction in revenues, to try and show between 5 and 10 percent decrease in expenditures,” Tuan explained. “A lot of the changes come from operational cuts, but we were able to do so without reducing staff positions, but by the same token we really didn’t add any new positions for next year. It’s kind of a flat year for growth.”
Cummings added that another factor to the reduced budget was a “drastic cutback” in capital costs, such as the purchase of new equipment for city departments. One significant difference between the 2020 and 2021 budget was a reduced cost for police and ambulance services, which rose by about $3 million in 2020. Expenditures for the police, fire and ambulance service were about $22 million for 2020, compared to a proposed $21 million for 2021.
Tuan said that while the public safety budget has been reduced, there has been no reduction in service from emergency service departments.
Cummings said the budget included proposed revenue of $129 million, which did not include any future sale of land, special assessments or infrastructure that would create an “immediate cash injection,” into the City’s revenue. Tuan noted that in terms of taxes, there may be a less than five percent increase to resident’s property taxes, but Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl pointed out that Williston residents still enjoy a lower property tax rate than a majority of the state.
“The property tax levy is approximately 3.5 percent of this total expenditure budget. That means the City resources will cover 96.5 percent of this budget.” Bekkedahl said. “That’s an anomaly not many cities in the state enjoy. We have the lowest property taxes of the 15 major cities in the state and we continue to have the lowest utility rates.”
“We’ll do our best to close the gap and make sure that the City is financially responsible with the monies that we need to spend.” Mayor Howard Klug added.
The City Commission voted to approve the 2021 budget, which is available to the public upon request from the City of Williston.