One of the biggest events of the year is coming back this weekend, continuing a nearly century-long tradition in the Williston community.
Band Day has been a staple event in Williston for over 90 years, with the earliest reference to the event coming from 1927. Each year, bands from across the state take over the streets of Williston, showing off their talents and representing their schools. The bands are joined by parade entries from community businesses and organizations, as well as special guests. The parade is part of a day full of activities in Williston.
Each year the Band Day Committee tries to bring in a signature guest to help entertain during and after the parade. This year, Band Day is bringing in another NFL Drumline, this time from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs Rumble have performed in front of tens of thousands of fans and will be bringing their high-energy performance to Williston. The parade will be live-streamed on Facebook so even those who can't make it can still enjoy all the excitement.
The parade will feature 13 bands from across the region, including some of Williston's own local talent. Along with the parade, Harmon Park will be full of craft and food vendors, and bands will be performing throughout the day. The CVB will be holding their bird house silent auction at the park, featuring birdhouses chosen specifically for the public event. The parade kicks off at noon, with Lowell and Carol Jean Sandvik serving as the 2022 Band Day Parade Marshals.
The Sandviks have been a part of Band Day since the1950s. Carol Jean attended Pioneer School, a 2- room schoolhouse in rural Williston. The teacher started a band in 1954 and she learned the clarinet; it was the first Band Day she marched in. Lowell’s first Band Day was in 1951. They will be joined by Mayor Howard Klug and his guests, the 2022 Mayor For a Day essay contest winners.
As part of the day's events, the Raymond Family Community Center will be hosting the Basin Kruzers' 46th annual car show from 10 am to 4 pm, featuring raffles, door prizes, a silent auction, giveaways for the kids and food served by the Coyote Clay Target League.