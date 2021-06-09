The Williston City Commission voted to revoke the license for one of the city's local cab companies, after the company was involved in illegal activities.
According to a memo to the City Commission from the City Attorney, Super Cab LLC has been operating in Williston since 2016. The memo states that on May 8, 2019 owner Mario Edwin Rodriguez-Romero was federally indicted by the United States of America in a Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, felony level charges.
The incidents reportedly occurred between November 2017 and May 2019, and the parties involved were charged with knowingly and intentionally combining, conspiring, confederating, and agreeing to together distribute and possess with intent to district 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The memo states that Rodriguez-Romero was charged in the conspiracy, and in February he pled guilty to the offense.
"This is an individual that used a city-issued license for illegal activities, and that is the main part of why we're revoking this license." Mayor Howard Klug stated.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the revocation.