The Williston City Commission looked within and found the perfect candidate to succeed Fire Chief Jason Catrambone, approving the appointment of Matt Clark as Williston’s new Fire Chief.
City Administrator David Tuan told the commission that upon Chief Catrambone’s notice of resignation, he and Human Resources Director Chery Pierzina began evaluating both an advertising campaign for the position, as well as an internal succession plan.
After receiving recommendations from existing staff, the City Commission and the public, Tuan said it was determined that at least one candidate met the qualifications of the position, and that an internal succession plan was worth considering.
“This is a situation that doesn’t happen very frequently,” Tuan told the commission. “So when it does, it’s a bit of a unique circumstance where we typically look internally to see what succession planning or applicants we might have.”
Tuan, along with Mayor Howard Klug, Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk and Pierzina interviewed Division Chief of Operations Matt Clark, stating that his work ethic, attitude, and leadership ability distinguished him amongst his peers, making him the ideal candidate for Williston’s next Fire Chief.
“We found that Matt Clark not only met the qualifications, but he’s also got a great vision for where he wants to take the fire department, which aligns very closely with where the fire department has been going for a number of years through its growth process.” Tuan said. “We think he’d make a great leader.”
Originally from Helena, Montana, Clark has been with the Williston Fire Department since 2015 and was promoted to the second-in-command position in 2019. Clark was off at training and unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, but Tuan said he hoped to have a formal introduction between the new Chief, the commission and the community some time in July.