Residents of Williston may be getting a new way to move around town thanks to approval from the Williston City Commission.
At the Tuesday, April 27 meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept a Memorandum of Understanding from Bird, a company that specializes in shareable electric scooters. The scooters would be available throughout the community to rent via an app, with riders paying a per-minute fee to use them.
Williston Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko told the commission that the company currently operates the scooters in more than 100 other communities, and would be seeking a local entrepreneur to partner with to operate the fleet within Williston.
Wenko noted that there was no cost or obligation to the city with approving the Memorandum of Understanding. He added that with the commission's approval, residents could see Bird scooters within the community as early as mid May.
To learn more, visit www.bird.co.