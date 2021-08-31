The Williston City Commission approved a bid for the construction of a new Animal Control Facility in Williston at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Police Operations Capt. Rodney Dickerson said the project involves the construction of a new 1,768 square foot Animal Control Facility, which would further support the Community Service Officer Department within the Williston Police Department and better serve the animals of the community. Dickerson said the facility, located along Riverside Drive, would house mostly stray cats and dogs, and include office space for Animal Control officers, a birthing area, a recreational area, as well as kennel space to house the PD's K-9 unit dogs.
"The space we currently have is small, a lot of times it's completely full and we're trying to find places to take animals, even out of state." Dickerson told the Williston Herald. "There's a big need for it."
The project will include the new construction of the facility and all accessories required for the normal day to day functioning of the facility, as well as exterior improvements such as parking lots and concrete sidewalks and patios. The estimate for the project was $500,000. Dickerson said the 2021 department budget includes $400,000 for this project and the 2022 budget includes $300,000 for the project.
"This is a project that the PD has been working on for about two and a half to three years, and it's something that's in great need for this area," Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk commented. "The current facility we're in was never designed for a pound and over the years we've been fortunate enough to use it, but we've outgrown the space."
Four bids were received, with Spearfish Excavating chosen as the low bidder for the construction of the Animal Control Improvements project. Spearfish had the lowest bid of $538,000. After the unanimous approval of the Commission, Dickerson said Spearfish should be able to begin construction within a few weeks. The approximate total cost of the project is about $690,195. The project is expected to be completed at the end of April 2022.