The Williston City Commission held a brief meeting Tuesday, Feb. 23, approving a handful of items upon their return to in-person meetings.
The Commission had not held an in-person meeting in several months, returning to the John Kautzman meeting room at City Hall for the Feb. 23 meeting. The short agenda included the following bids for equipment and vehicles, as well as an engineer of record for Williston Basin International Airport and equipment for the new dispatch center.
Williston Police Department opened bids Feb 16, 2021 for the following equipment:
- Two 2021 4-Wheel Drive Crew Cab Pickup Trucks
- Four bids were received with the low bid from Red Rock Auto in the amount of $54,298. The original Commission approved amount for the Two 2021 4-wheel drive crew cab pickups was $71,000.
- One 2021 All-Wheel Drive Sedan Black with Police Pursuit Rated Package/Patrol
- Three bids were received with the low bid from Ryan Motors in the amount of $30,737. The original Commission approved amount for the three all-wheel drive sedans was $31,500.
- One All-Wheel Drive SUV (Police Package)/K9
- Three bids were received with the low bid from Ryan Motors in the amount of $35,000. The original Commission approved amount for the SUV was $40,000.
The commission approved all three vehicles bids.
Airport Director Anthony Dudas made the request for an Airport Engineer of Record, explaining that in order to be eligible for federal and state grant funding, the city is required to select an engineering firm to provide an anticipated scope of work at least every five years.
Dudas said he worked with the selection committee consisting of Commissioner Chris Brostuen, City Administrator David Tuan, Engineer David Juma, and Asst. Airport Director Ryan O’Rear to develop a scope of work which they believe would need to be accomplished over the selection period.
This scope of work includes:
• Construct general aviation cargo apron
• Architectural that may include ground service equipment storage and hangar(s)
• Parking lot development or expansion
• Aircraft de-ice containment improvements
• Airfield drainage improvements
• Design and construct runway 4/22 parallel taxiway
• Gravity and force main wastewater system improvements
• Equipment that may include an ARFF truck or snow removal
• Additional projects as needed to enable and complete the above projects, or other additional projects
• Assistance and strategic guidance relative to financial planning, CIP development, and grant funding
• Airport Master Plan Update
Dudas said the airport opened the request for qualifications for professional engineering, architectural, planning, and environmental consultant services on Jan 20, 2021, and received proposals from Mead & Hunt and Burns & McDonnell for the services.
The selection committee reviewed the written proposals and found both firms to be very well qualified for the scope of work. After in-person interviews, the selection committee recommended to move forward with Burns & McDonnell for these services. Dudas said the next step in this process will be to negotiate a detailed scope of work and fee for the services, which will be brought to the commission for review.
The Commission voted to approve the appointment of Burns & McDonnell as Engineer of Record for XWA.
As part of the City and County’s verbal agreement to share in the cost of the development of a new Public Safety Answering Point, the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center asked to purchase various technology and equipment systems required for the new 911 PSAP to be located at 3429 Fourth Avenue West.
These items are the costs for the NICE recorder and the Motorola Dispatch Consoles.
• $159,585 – Nice Inform Elite Recorder
• $837,727 – Motorola Dispatch Radio Consoles
The commission voted to approve purchasing the above listed technology and equipment systems, including installation, configuration, training, and first year of service and support, for the new primary PSAP.