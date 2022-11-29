Shawn Wenko
City of Williston

Mayor Howard Klug announced that Shawn Wenko will be stepping in as Interim City Administrator while a permanent replacement for former City Administrator David Tuan is sought.

Mayor Klug made the announcement at a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Klug was joined by Wenko and Tuan in the John Kautzman Chamber Room for the announcement. Wenko has been serving the City of Williston as Executive Director of the Williston Economic Development Office, a role he has had since 2014.



