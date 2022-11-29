Mayor Howard Klug announced that Shawn Wenko will be stepping in as Interim City Administrator while a permanent replacement for former City Administrator David Tuan is sought.
Mayor Klug made the announcement at a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Klug was joined by Wenko and Tuan in the John Kautzman Chamber Room for the announcement. Wenko has been serving the City of Williston as Executive Director of the Williston Economic Development Office, a role he has had since 2014.
“It is truly an honor to be selected by the Williston City Commission as the Interim Administrator that will see us through this transition period,” Wenko commented. “The search now begins for a permanent leader to fill this role. It is my goal during this time to work with city leadership and department heads to ensure the transition is smooth, with limited interruption to our vision and daily activities in the City of Williston. Outgoing Administrator David Tuan has left us with a solid foundation, and I am up for the task.“
Wenko will begin as Interim City Administrator as of Dec. 1, 2022. The search for candidates to fill the position permanently has already begun with the help of recruitment firm SGR.
“It was a tough decision, but Shawn Wenko is a great choice for Interim City Administrator, and I believe he will continue the vision that the City Commission and I have to make sure that the City of Williston continues moving forward,” Mayor Howard Klug said.
David Tuan was selected as the City of Williston’s first City Administrator in 2016, serving previously in the role of Public Works Director at Williston Public Works.
"While I am sad to leave the City of Williston, I'm excited for the new direction Administrator Wenko and Mayor Klug will take the city." Tuan said. "I am optimistic for the future of Williston."