Penny Slagle is one of Williston’s finest.
She’s a mother, grandmother, a fine teacher, a wonderful friend and a great coach.
Her investment in the community and in the lives of Williston’s youth is immeasurable, but Slagle is never one to brag about herself. She said that’s not why she does what she does.
So when she was first told over the phone that she was the Williston Herald’s “Citizen of the Year,” she was shocked and incredibly honored.
“I’m just so humbled by this. I certainly don’t think of myself as anybody different,” Slagle said. “I do what I do because I love it. I’m not in it for any glory, it's all for the kids and the program…I can't believe that many people voted to have me win this honor. I'm very humbled.”
Where It All Started
Slagle grew up on a farm North of Williston, something she said she is very proud of.
She graduated from Alamo High School in the early 70s; went to Williston State College, which at that time was known as UND-Williston and is what she still calls it; transferred to Dickinson State University and majored in physical education; then she came back.
“I never really wanted to leave the farm,” Slagle said on why she came back to Williston. “That’s all I wanted to do. Then I got into basketball and had some doors open up to me… (but) I always wanted to come back because it’s where my family was. This is where I grew up.”
Slagle said she had every intention to end up back in Williston, but when she landed her dream job, she was meant to stay.
A Dream Come True
When Slagle graduated college, she returned to Williston and became the assistant coach for the UND-Williston women’s basketball team from 1976 to 1978.
It was a team she played on, in fact she was one of the founding members, and it was a team that she said was coached by one the most influential people in her life—Phil Rabon.
“In 1972, Title IX was established so I played one year of basketball my senior year of high school,” Slagle said. “When I went to UND-Williston, Phil Rabon had just retired from coaching. Laurie Gunlikson from Grenora, who was the same age as I was, we walked into his office and asked if he would start a women’s basketball team. He really had to think about it because he just retired from coaching, but he said yes. That was more than 50 years ago. It’s hard for me to even say that.”
Rabon founded the women’s basketball program at the college, and Slagle was a member of what became an incredibly successful team.
“I’m pretty thankful Laurie and I had the nerve to walk into (Rabon’s) office that day,” Slagle said, chuckling through the phone. “It took a lot of nerve, and actually Phil was pretty easy to convince.”
Being able to return to the Tetons and coach was a dream come true, Slagle said.
“That’s what I always wanted to do. That was my goal, to come back to UND-Williston and teach and coach at the college level,” she said.
That’s exactly what she did.
Hey, Coach!
Slagle took over as head coach for the Lady Tetons when Rabon handed over the reins at the start of the 1978-1979 season.
She led the Lady Tetons from 1978 to 1992.
Slagle didn’t mention this in the interview, but according to a video posted on the Williston State Tetons Youtube page, Slagle is an absolute legend in WSC athletics.
In her first year leading the program, Slagle took her team to the national tournament and they placed third.
She was named the North Dakota Coach of the Year twice, the Region Coach of the Year five times and the National Coach of the Year twice.
Her coaching honors don’t stop there though.
Slagle was chosen to help manage the South Team at the Olympic Sports Festival in 1985 and the National Junior Olympic Team in 1986.
She was known across the nation for her coaching style and the way her teams played.
In total, during her career, her teams won six conference championships, five North Dakota championships, five region championships and played in five national tournaments.
Additionally, her teams during her first two seasons as head coach received the North Dakota College Female Team of the Year awards.
She finished her 14-year career with a record of 293 wins, 115 losses and remains the winningest women’s basketball coach in the college’s history.
But Slagle didn’t stop there.
A New Chapter
Slagle said she retired in 1992 because she wanted to focus on raising her family.
She said her kids, who at that time were 10, seven and four, were involved in athletics and activities themselves. They were on travel teams, and she said it was a busy life that she wanted to dedicate her time to.
However, she never stopped coaching. She helped coach the junior high basketball team, she was a P.E. teacher and she brought new initiatives to the school that were creative.
For example, she helped incorporate archery and skateboarding classes into Williston schools.
“I don’t stand still for very long,” Slagle said. “I’ve always been one to want to start and do new and different things that nobody else has done. For instance, at the high school I incorporated the Skate in Schools program…we were the only school in North Dakota to have that program. I wrote a grant for funding to get all the gear.”
She remained a fixture in Williston athletics and continued to write grant requests and continued to find new, different, exciting and fun things for the kids to do that would benefit them.
“If it’s not fun, I’m not going to do it,” she said. “You have to be creative because you have to keep these kids interested.”
Now, Slagle has started a new chapter in her life that is just as fun, exciting and totally unique to Williston—the Coyote Clay Target League.
Slagle helped form the league about four years ago, and since then it has grown to be the largest in the nation.
She’s the head coach for the league and with the help from parents, other coaches, volunteers and of course the student-athletes, she said they were able to create something wonderful.
And much like the success Slagle saw during her tenure as head women’s basketball coach, the success the Clay Target League has seen in the few short years of its existence is legendary.
With nearly 200 members, the League participated in the national tournament this last season and placed first in the state for trap shooting and first in the nation for sporting clays and 5-stand.
Not only that, but Williston State is also creating a Clay Target League of its own starting this fall as a result of the Coyote Clay Target League’s success.
Slagle will also help coach the college league.
But Slagle said she will not take full credit for this success because she didn’t do this by herself.
“I’ve got board members, coaches and parents who have worked as many, if not more hours than I have to build this program,” Slagle said. “I definitely need to thank them for all the time and commitment they have given to this program.”
After All Is Said and Done
Slagle has accomplished a lifetime of phenomenal work for the Williston community.
Yet, when you tell her about it, she’ll shrug it off because, like she said before, it isn’t about her and it isn’t about any recognition or glory.
It’s about everyone else, it’s about the community, it’s about what she can do to help, but most importantly it’s about the kids.
“Winning and losing, I’ve done a lot of both. I’ve had the success of placing third in the nation and fourth in the nation and winning a sportsmanship award and all that, and those are thrills you can’t really explain,” Slagle said. “But growing with the kids and seeing the success they have once they leave your program and when they return and say, ‘Thanks,’ that’s what it’s all about to me. Coaching isn’t just winning or losing and it’s not a power and control game either, it’s teaching the game and teaching the fundamentals and building the kids up.”
Penny Slagle has earned the honor of being Citizen of the Year through her years of accomplishments and her lifetime of dedication to a single community.
And in the end, when everything is said and done, she said she has everyone to thank from her three children, to her role models and to the other good people along the way.
“I just can’t thank everybody enough for this (honor),” Slagle said. “I appreciate it so much, but I don’t really feel like I deserve this because when you do something you love like I do, it’s really not work, it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity.”