Williston's Christmas tree took its place at the intersection of 26th Street and Second Avenue West on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
MOST POPULAR
-
After resisting calls for it, North Dakota's governor issues a mask order
-
Sheriff's Office investigating Tuesday death
-
Williston woman wins national Walmart Recipe Contest
-
CHI president: Hospital working to treat COVID patients, deal with staffing shortages
-
Williston Police Department reminds public of mask order
-
42nd Street extension further connects Williston
-
Saying goodbye to Williston after 25 years
-
Dean Kinsey, 59
-
Where's the ammo? Shortage hits shelves nationwide
-
Michael Anderson, 65