Apple Candy

3 large granny smith apples

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp allspice

1 tsp cloves

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

Cut up apples into thin slices and place in a bowl

Combine spices, juice and honey and coat apple slices evenly

Lay out slices on grate and bake in oven at 280° F for 2 hours or in a food dehydrator at 140° F for 8 hours.

For a diabetic friend, replace the honey with your preferred artificial sweetener and a tbsp of water.

Enjoy with apple cider, place on pancakes for breakfast or just enjoy it by itself.

