Nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The first DAISY Award recipient of 2022 is Walta Novak, RN on Labor and Delivery and Obstetrics. Walta’s nomination letter from a previous patient credits her with saving their newborn son’s life and getting the special care he needed.
“Walta was the first person to observe [our son’s] irregular heartbeat. My wife and son were flown to a NICU in Fargo for treatment. We feel very strongly that if Walta would not have been present, our lives may changed for the worse,” The nomination letter said. “Walta took the time to explain us what was happening and guided through this difficult time. Walta is a great example of why we are here today having our third child.”
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.)
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston, to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse.”
The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super- human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.” Lorrie Antos, VP of Patient Care Services and Quality/Care Management of CHI St. Alexius Health said.
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence- Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions.
More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org