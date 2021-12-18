It’s never easy having to stay in the hospital, especially if you’re a kid during the holidays. CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is helping make those stays a little easier thanks to a recent donation.
On Dec 14, CHI St. Alexius once again became the recipients of a donation from Chloe’s Heart, an Idaho-based charity founded by 13-year-old Chloe and her mother Julie. Chloe was diagnosed with transposition of the greater arteries when she was born, requiring multiple surgeries and hospital stays for her.
The charity was established to provide toys and gifts to children admitted to the hospital during the holiday season in order to give them comfort through what can be a scary time.
“Spending time in a hospital, out of a child’s normal environment can be difficult,” said Dubi Cummings, marketing director at CHI St. Alexius Health. “These gifts will bring comfort to our littlest patients and are sure to be a bright moment during their stay.”
In 2016, Chloe took $60 she was saving for an XBox and, through fundraising efforts, turned it into $1,700, which she used to purchase 300 gifts for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Idaho. Since then, Chloe’s Heart has donated thousands of dollars worth of toys and gift cards to hospitals around the country.
To find out more about Chloe’s Heart, Inc. or to make a donation, visit www.chloesheart.org. If you wish to donate directly to CHI St, Alexius, contact Malia Colby at 701-774-7404.