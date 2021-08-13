CHI St. Alexius Health Williston has added another name to their roster of physicians, welcoming a new pediatrician to town.
Dr. Pirthvi Raj Giyanwani has only been in Williston a little over a month, but he said he's already excited to be a part of the community and to begin serving the area's patients. Giyanwani hails from Pakistan where he went to medical school, before moving to New York to begin his residency. After finishing his residency, Giyanwani said he was looking to get out of larger metropolitan areas, looking to settle in a smaller community.
"When I was doing my job search just before finishing my residency, I looked all over the states I was interviewing with multiple places, and Williston looked most attractive to me," Giyanwani told the Williston Herald. "The most important thing for me was the people here; they're very nice, friendly and family-oriented people."
Giyanwani will be providing pediatric care at CHI for newborns, adolescents and teenagers and it currently accepting new patients. He said he looked forward to working in a rural setting, gaining experience he may not have gotten by remaining in a large city.
"Everything comes all new," he said. "So medically, you learn from that experience. That makes you a better person and a better physician."
CHI President Dan Bjerknes said he is happy to be adding another great physician to CHI's team of doctors.
"We are excited about the addition of Dr. Giywanani to our pediatrics team. Dr. Giywanani is the 3rd physician we have added to the primary care clinic in the last 12 months," He said. "We are focused on bringing more great physicians like Dr. Giywanani to Williston to help meet the needs of this community."
Visit www.chistalexiushealth.org/ or call CHI's Primary Care Clinic at 701-572-7651 to set an appointment with Dr. Giyanwani or other providers.