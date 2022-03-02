CHI St. Alexius Health announced the revitalization of its hospital community board, emphasizing the hospital's commitment to the community.
CHI St. Alexius explained that the role of community board is to support consistent and effective communication between community members, the physician enterprise, CHI St. Alexius Health and CommonSpirit Health while promoting and ensuring the availability of quality medical care to meet the community's evolving health care needs.
"Several years ago, we expanded our local community board to include representation from critical access hospitals across the western region," said Dan Bjerknes, president of CHI St. Alexius Health. "The regional community board has had excellent representation from our community, with three board members calling Williston home. The re-establishment of the hospital community board only furthers our commitment to our community and our region."
Community board members include:
Lacey Dixon: Owner, Fresh Palate
Phyllis Stokke: Retired nurse, Auxiliary member and volunteer
Cyndy Aafedt: Past CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation board chair
John Harper: Facility Administrator, Eckert Youth Homes
Dr. Wayne Anderson: Chief Medical Officer, CHI St. Alexius Health
Lori Olson: Assistant Superintendent, Williston Basin School District #7
Cathy Kruse: Retired Officer of GeoResources, Inc, Current CHI St. Alexius Health Foundation Board Secretary
Beau Anderson: Williams County, Commissioner
The community board's first meeting took place on March 1, 2022 at CHI St. Alexius Health.