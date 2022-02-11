CHI St. Alexius Health Williston hospital and clinics have announced updates to their visitation guidelines.
For months, CHI St. Alexius Health has implemented visitor restrictions as a strategy to mitigate the introduction of COVID-19 into the hospital. CHI stated that the current risk of COVID-19 is being managed with proper mask wearing, maintaining safe physical distances, and other infection prevention measures.
Additionally, a decline in cases and changes to the virus has resulted in visitor restrictions being lifted.
Visitors must be healthy, wear a mask at all times, and follow other infection prevention expectations, and these expectations are intended for all visitors, regardless of vaccine status.
The following guidelines for visitors entering the facility are as follows:
• All visitors allowed in the building must be screened for any COVID-19 concerns or symptoms.
• Visitors that are allowed in the building will have to wear a mask at ALL TIMES.
-If a visitor is in the building to see a COVID positive patient, he/she must wear a gown, gloves, and a mask at all times while visiting the patient.
• Visitors must stay in the room with their loved one at all times.
• If the number of visitors at any given time on a specific unit disrupts patient care, visitors may be asked to leave the area.
• All visitors must follow all infection prevention and other CHI St. Alexius Health guidelines.
• Individuals unable or unwilling to follow infection prevention and other requirements will be asked to leave the facility.
CHI St. Alexius Health added they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 infection rates in the community and will revise the visitation policy as needed.