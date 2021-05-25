The CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation has received a grant to help improve the wellness of its employees.
CHI is the recipient of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's Caring Foundation Rural Grant, which will be used to increase engagement in wellness initiatives through education of health and wellness.
CHI St. Alexius stated that with how COVID-19 has changed many components of employees day to day lives in the health care industry, they have identified the need to focus on the health and wellness of our employees, especially going into 2021.
Project activities will include an employee water challenge, easily accessible health and wellness information, a Farmer’s market table for employees to share produce and increased access to drinking water.
“We are excited to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield to enhance the health and wellness of our employees and those visiting our facility,” said Emilee Brannan, dietician at CHI St. Alexius Health. “Receiving these grant funds was just the start to one of many great health and wellness initiatives we have planned for our employees this year.”
Grant funds have been utilized to purchase one new water filling station, with CHI St. Alexius Health leadership and community donors giving additional funds, making it possible to add two additional water filling stations. Three water filling stations have been placed at strategic locations throughout the facility, allowing 24/7 access to drinking water for all employees and visitors.
In addition, several health and wellness initiatives are currently underway at CHI St. Alexius Health. To learn more about this or other projects from the Foundation, visit: https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation