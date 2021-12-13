CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston got a little Jazzy to say thank you to those who have supported them over the last year.
CHI's Foundation team was unable to host their usual Charity Ball, but the organization didn't want to lose sight of the donors and community members who have supported them. In lieu of a Ball, the organization threw a "Snazzy and Jazzy" dinner event, inviting donors and supporters to share some a meal and some music.
Marketing and Foundation Director Dubi Cummings said the event was not focused on raising money, but to bring people together. The night was hosted at the Eleven Restaurant and Lounge, with live musical entertainment from jazz duo Cool Beans.
Dan Bjerknes, president CHI St. Alexius Health, said with all their recent improvements and additions, CHI is looking ahead to the future and what they can do to further healthcare in the region.
"Our hospital has served Williston and the surrounding communities for over 100 years," said Bjerknes. "We are excited to focus on our vision anew and can't be more excited about what's ahead. A stronger health care system with collaborative leadership, expanded resources and a finger on the pulse of what's coming in health care."
Bjerknes shared some of the accomplishments CHI achieved over the last year, including establishing a walk-in clinic, serving 7,500 patients since April; CHI has also added to their staff and expanded their facilities to better serve their patients.
"There's a lot to be thankful for and a lot to be proud of," Bjerknes said. "One thing I know about my team, is that any obstacle we encounter, we overcome."
Guests were treated to a special musical performance from CEO Jeanette Wojtalewicz and Chief Medical Officer Cary Ward, MD, who dazzled the crowd with a few classic Christmas tunes, before leading the room through a rousing rendition of "12 Days of Christmas."
The night was sponsored by Cyndy Aafedt, Riddle's Jewelry, American State Bank and Trust and KLE Construction.
"We couldn't do what we do without our sponsors," Bjerkness commented. "Events like this remind me of how many people hold up our hospital, and all the workers there. It is truly appreciated."