CHI gift drive

Halvorson with Salvation Army Staff, Captain Joseph Irvine and Captain Rachel Irvine the day they came to pick up the donated gifts

 CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

CHI St. Alexius Health employees donated gifts for 75 children off the angel tree, fulfilling the tags for local children. 

The tags were organized and the gifts were collected by Volunteer Services Program Coordinator Voni Halverson. 



