featured CHI employees donate gifts to 75 local children Dec 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Halvorson with Salvation Army Staff, Captain Joseph Irvine and Captain Rachel Irvine the day they came to pick up the donated gifts CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHI St. Alexius Health employees donated gifts for 75 children off the angel tree, fulfilling the tags for local children. The tags were organized and the gifts were collected by Volunteer Services Program Coordinator Voni Halverson. "Everyone enjoys making the Christmas season special for local children," Halvorson said. Captains Joseph and Rachel Irvine with the Salvation Army collected the donated gifts and will distribute them to the children in the community. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gift Employee Services Program Coordinator Voni Halverson Joseph Christianity Rachel Irvine Christmas Alexius Health Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williston restaurant opens with traditional Mexican menu Identities released in attempted murder-suicide case Victim identified in Buford murder, suspect arrested Arnie's expanding business model to include rentals Williston man could face 60 additional years in prison Officers and suspect identities released in Walmart shooting incident Woman found dead in Buford, suspect at large As workforce grows, county supports daycare ALERT: Williston Post Office not delivering Dec. 16 Williston elementary school principal suspended Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT