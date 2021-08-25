Time has come once again to alert area readers about the upcoming Bedding Sale Fundraiser that is being staged by members of the CHI St. Alexius Williston Hospital Auxiliary.
The two-day event is slated to be held in the hospital cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and again from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8.
We learned that, due to Covid-19, the auxiliary has been “most quiet” for the past 18 months.
Hey, the time has come to get things rolling.
Marilyn McGinley tells us, “the Bedding Sale has been such a popular event for 15 years and we are looking forward to another success.”
As noted, “it will be held in the cafeteria,” added McGinley.
JR Comfort is the lead group for the sale and you can refer to them on Facebook to view product photos/videos prior to the sale.
Items for sale vary from super soft bed sheet sets to weighted blankets.
You will also find quilt sets and bamboo pillows, just to name a few.
Funds raised from this sale all go back in support of the hospital.
Plans each year call for the funds be used to purchase patient equipment.
YOU JOIN HANDS
Hey, if you’re new to the community or now you might have some spare time you’re willing to share, the auxiliary might be for you.
“We are always looking for new volunteers and members for the Auxiliary. The Auxiliary is now nearing 70 years and has monetarily and timewise supported the hospital in many ways,” said McGinley.
She went on to say, “We would encourage anyone who has a few hours a week to donate to consider becoming a volunteer and becoming a member of the Auxiliary.”
Having worked closely with the local auxiliary for a long number of years we can attest to their value.
If interested in learning more you can leave your contact information at the CHI Hospital gift shop and you can join in on the fun.
QVALE INJURED
Earlier we told you about former Coyote football standout Brent Qvale signing on to play football for the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League this season.
This comes after spending last season as an offensive lineman with the Houston Texans after a six-year stint with the New York Jets.
While every NFL team is looking to shore up the offensive line, it appears Qvale will have to look on from the sidelines for now.
We learned he has been placed on the Injured/Reserve List for the Titans.
The Titans have won the first two pre-season games, with one remaining before it’s soon time to kick off the regular season.
As of this Scope column we have been unable to find out any further details on the extent of his injury.
We know he has been through injuries before and weathered the storm.
Stay tuned and we’ll update you as information becomes available.
VIKES QUESTION?
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings continue to battle among themselves when it comes to immunization for Covid-19.
Coach Mike Zimmer wants his troops to get vaccinated, however a number of holdouts are causing a stir.
Among those is starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has determined plexiglass and masks will keep him safe.
And so it goes as the season is about to open for real.
The Vikes are shoring up the defense with some horses in the middle of the line and things are looking good on that side of the ball.
Meanwhile, we see Vikings former quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has worked his way around the league and has earned the starting role for the Denver Broncos.
One just never knows in the NFL.
LEGENDS BANQUET
Thanks to the hard work of a number of former Williston athletes and friends the Coyote Legends program has come to life.
Former coach and a true legend H.L. Pedersen was inducted in the initial class of Coyote Legends.
At the same time the new football field at the new high school has since been dubbed Legends Field.
There are no doubt a number of individuals who will fill the role as a legend.
Plans call for the next banquet, sponsored by the Williston Coyote Foundation, will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. on September 30 at the Old Armory in Williston.
This will be part of a big weekend in conjunction with Homecoming festivities.
The Heritage Committee has announced those joining the program this year will include the 2020 Legends class made up of the late Dean Hermes, Ted Hopgood and Garvin Stevens.
2021 LEGENDS NAMED
Meanwhile six Coyote Legends will be honored for the 2021 Class including wrestling coach Tom Christen, the 1975 Coyote girls state basketball champion team, the 1952 state championship football team, women’s basketball player Shelly Hughes Feeney, Dr. Jimmy Webb will be honored for his football play and Dave Stewart for his exploits on the wrestling mat.
Over the past 35 years we have had the privilege to work alongside a number of the Legends.
We send out a Scope Salute and here you have a group of worthy candidates.
Tickets, at a cost of $35 can be purchased through the Coyote Foundation.
You can email Codi Austreim at codi.austreim@willistonschools.org for details.
RAMADA TOP HONORS
Jerry Jacobson, who serves as general manager, along with his staff at
the local Ramada by Wyndham Williston Airport XWA received a huge honor recently.
The hotel was inspected in late July by Chris Urban, director of franchise operations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
From that the hotel property received a level ‘A’ grade for adherence to the established standards set by Wyndham for its Ramada branded hotels.
In addition, the hotel was ranked No. 4 out of nearly 400 North American Ramada Hotels.
Now that my friends is certainly deserving of a Scope Salute.
We say, job well done.
