Eagle Ridge Golf Course recently brought on its new Golf Head Professional, Tim McGrath, who is looking to “change the game of golf in Williston, North Dakota”.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio where he studied under big names such as Tony Milan and Bobby Calla, McGrath transplanted to Florida twenty years ago where he spent his time as a teaching professional.
“I’ve helped people along my way to become very passionate about golf and that is the most rewarding part” McGrath explains.
McGrath found himself sick in bed, watching the popular TV series “Yellowstone” when he fell in love with the scenery of Montana and Wyoming. With temperatures too high to comfortably spend time on the golf course in the summer months in Florida, McGrath decided to start applying for golf teaching positions in Montana. After receiving and accepting an offer to work seasonally, McGrath packed up two decades worth of his life and headed to Big Sky Country. One phone call from a Williston local man and business owner halted McGrath’s plans and has possibly changed the course of golf for the Bakken area.
Retired doctor and owner of Eagle Ridge Golf Course, Salem Shahin, said “Tim, I got to have you”.
“His vision is similar to mine, and this is a community that can use somebody like him who promotes golfing to young people” Shahin explained.
After hearing this new job offer, McGrath realized that Shahin’s passion for the game of golf and to grow the golf community matched his own. Accepting the position, McGrath vowed to Shahin “you and I together will make that place better”.
When McGrath arrived in Williston, he and Shahin knew they would need the help of a great team to get the course moving in the right direction. Hiring on a new Pro shop manager, Melissa Dutcher, was their first step.
“I’m really passionate about the customer experience”, Dutcher says.
She has been working to put together fun ways to get new people out to the course, including weekly theme nights and specialty family days. Glow in the dark nights and special games to get couples out and competing against each other are just some of the plans in the works, and Dutcher encourages suggestions noting, “I can make just about anything happen”.
Dutcher explained that her biggest priority is to make sure people know it doesn’t matter if you are a professional, or have never played before; just that you have a good time.”
Together, the Eagle Ridge team would like to welcome current members and non-members to stop by the course, have a cup of coffee, look around the pro shop, and have good conversation.
Another way McGrath plans to grow the golf community is to get Williston’s youth involved. Having multiple conversations with elementary schools and the high school, Eagle Ridge is looking to be a supporter of all girls’ sports in Williston. Noting that girls’ games are often not as well attended as boys’, McGrath seeks to change that by hosting benefits, lessons, and outings for the teams and their families.
“Seeing kids on a golf course, making that a part of their lives and something they love... that’s how you build the game of golf!”
With a vision of seeing Eagle Ridge Golf Course as “the golfing destination of the Bakken” within two to three years, Shahin notes that it starts with this upcoming season.
“Everything is working well, we have no issues, and Tim is going to add a lot of fun to the game”.
With the help of Keith Crawford, Superintendent at the course for four years, who McGrath beamed about saying, “after working with him for two days I realized Keith is priceless”, the entire team is looking to welcome all, with the season starting as soon as the snow clears, tentatively next week.
Look out for the official opening announcement on the course’s website and Facebook page.