Saturday night was Championship Night sponsored by Coca Cola Bottling at the Williston Basin Speedway. Five first-time winners, the biggest fundraiser for the year bringing in almost $27,000 for Bras for a Cause, and a donated fireworks show by TNT Fireworks added up to a great night of racing fun.
Terry Gaudreau, President of the Williston Basin Racing Association (WBRA) and owner of TNT Fireworks, told the Williston Herald that glitches aside, he thought that the night went really well. He pleased with the turnout of fans who filled the bleachers, the stampede of kids who came down for the candy toss, and the humor of the announcers.
“We had five first-time winners on Championship Night, I don’t ever remember that happening,” Gaudreau said.
Not only is Gaudreau the President of the WBRA and the man behind the fireworks show that entertained fans after the races, but he is also the father to two of the racers in the slingshot division.
“We’re the only racetrack in the state that has this many young kids and the potential to have a lot more. We’re builidng our future right now,” said Gaudreau.
Gaudreau also pointed out that this year has been the best year WBRA has had for sponsors. “They really step up,” he said.
“Last night I went to Williston Basin Speedway,” said a fan, Brenda Settle-Wollan on Facebook. “The race program was nothing short of amazing. I witnessed drivers young and old display some of the best sportsmanship I’ve ever seen. It was heartwarming to watch.
Those wanting to see the cars and racers in action will only have two more opportunities this year, in the double-header “Fall Roundup” event on September 17 and 18. An awards banquet to end out the season will be announced.