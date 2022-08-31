WBRA Championship Night 2022
Saturday night was Championship Night sponsored by Coca Cola Bottling at the Williston Basin Speedway. Five first-time winners, the biggest fundraiser for the year bringing in almost $27,000 for Bras for a Cause, and a donated fireworks show by TNT Fireworks added up to a great night of racing fun.

Terry Gaudreau, President of the Williston Basin Racing Association (WBRA) and owner of TNT Fireworks, told the Williston Herald that glitches aside, he thought that the night went really well. He pleased with the turnout of fans who filled the bleachers, the stampede of kids who came down for the candy toss, and the humor of the announcers.



