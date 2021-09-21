The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is getting in the mood for Fall and inviting the community to get in on the fun at the Harvest Festival, taking place in Downtown Williston.
Hosted by the Chamber and presented by Greystar Property Management, the Festival will be setting up along Main Street, taking place Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chamber President Rachel Richter Lordemann said the day will feature a fall carnival, local musicians, food, craft and retail vendors, and many other family friendly fall activities. The Festival is stepping in for another popular summer event that had to be put on hold.
"We were looking for something to take the place of Rib Fest, which we decided not to do this year just because we weren't entirely sure what things would look like this summer and if it would be safe to hold an event," Lordemann explained to the Williston Herald. "In planning for that, we decided to plan for something a little later in the fall, which became the Harvest Festival."
The day will kick off with the Main Street Market at 9 a.m., followed by the Festival's opening at 11 a.m. Lordemann said with fewer events happening in the fall, it's good to have something new to offer residents to bring the community together.
"It's nice to do something a little bit different," She said.