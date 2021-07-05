Williston's Community Edible Forest is coming together in Williston, set to provide residents with shade and snacks for years to come.
The Edible Forest concept was introduced by the City of Williston in May in honor of Arbor Day and Williston's 40 years as a Tree City USA. The corner of Harvest Hills Avenue and 32nd Street West is transforming from a vacant lot to a miniature orchard, featuring apple, pear, plum and cherry trees, as well as a walking path, seating and lighting.
The trees have been planted, the walking path has been poured, and now work continues to complete the landscaping, with Dakota Pro Landscape Services handling that aspect.
The project was presented to the City by Williston resident Mikhail Astvatsaturov, who saw a similar project in Fargo.
“He came to the city and said ‘Let’s have a mini forest here in the City of Williston,’” Williston Mayor Howard Klug commented at the forest's dedication. “We should plant trees that will give back. Not only in their shade and their beauty, but also with fruit.”