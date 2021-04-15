A Williston police officer was given the North Dakota Peace Officers Association’s highest award, recognizing him for his years of service to the state.
Capt. Steven Gutknecht of the Williston police has been an officer for 28 years, serving throughout the state in multiple capacities during those years. At the Tuesday, April 13 meeting of the Williston City Commission, Gutknecht was recognized by Chief David Peterson as he presented Gutknecht with the Lone Eagle award.
The award is presented a North Dakota officer, who in the eyes of their comrades, have contributed guidance, inspiration, and support throughout their career as a law enforcement official in the State of North Dakota.
“It’s an honor to have Captain Gutknecht as one of our own,” Police, Fire and Ambulance Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk said. “It is with great pride and respect that we present this award. We thank you, you’ve earned it. You’ve provided great wealth to our community.”
Gutknecht was nominated for the award by Dallas Carlson, U.S. Marshall for the State of North Dakota, former colleague and long-time friend. From there, the final vote came from the board members of the North Dakota Peace Officers Association.
“I’m very honored,” Gutknecht said of the decision. “I’ve seen a lot of great officers get it over the years, so it’s a big honor just to be included in that group, because it’s not a very large percentage of officers that have gotten it.”
Gutknecht started his career as a drug enforcement officer, coming to Williston in 1996 and joining the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, which he eventually came to direct. Gutknecht also spent time as an agent for the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, before eventually landing back in Williston to oversee the investigations division at the police department.
“Captain Gutknecht has helped to mentor many officers in his 28 years,” Chief Peterson said. “This award to me is extremely fitting. When it talks to integrity and ethics and that side of the award, Captain Gutknecht is the example of an officer when it comes to ethical decisions and integrity. I know they had a lot of great people that were nominated for this award, but I know without even seeing that they made the right choice.”