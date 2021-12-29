A church service and a Christmas elf were all the inspiration one local six-year-old needed to raise hundreds of dollars in donations for the Family Crisis Shelter.
Liam Nebeker was watching the Christmas cartoon Prep and Landing, where an elf shared candy canes with his friend. Later that week while attending church, Liam heard about the Family Crisis Shelter and helped put together hygiene kits to donate.
Putting the two ideas together, Liam came up with the idea to trade candy canes for a donation to the Shelter. Parents Jennifer and Kenley Nebeker supported Liam's endeavor, printing up small cards to hand out. The cards share Liam's idea, and contain a QR code that takes you to the Family Crisis Shelter website, sharing what items are in need. Whenever an item was purchased, the donor would then contact Jennifer.
"Then we would go to their house to pick it up and give them a candy cane!" Liam said.
Liam's campaign was a huge success, bringing in a pile of toys, food, clothing and over $300 in cash donations for the Family Crisis Shelter. So many donations, in fact, that they had to be moved from the house to the garage.
"It was so much that we couldn't even close my door fully!" Liam said.
Not only was Liam able to help the shelter here in Williston, but family members in Idaho and Utah took part in the trade, donating to their local shelters in exchange for a candy cane from Liam. Liam said helping others was something he learned from home.
"Mom taught me a lesson to give back, because she was talking about what if our family was one of those families," Liam explained.
"If we needed help, we would want someone to help us. We're very blessed and we have more than we need, so we're happy to share." Jennifer added.
The donations will be a huge help to the Family Crisis Shelter, who are always in need of items during the holiday season.
"I was very surprised," said Lana Bonnett, executive director of the Family Crisis Shelter. "I talked to Jennifer, and she mentioned Liam was trading candy canes and wanted to know of they could drop (donations) off, and when they brought it I was just in awe."
Jennifer and Liam said they hope to continue the candy cane trade every year to help others in the community.
"Liam doing this is making a huge difference in the community." Bonnett said.